Special prosecutor examining ‘allegations of campaign irregularities’ against Virginia state Senate candidate

TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — A special prosecutor is examining “allegations of campaign irregularities” surrounding Virginia state Senate candidate Chad Dotson.

Dotson is one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the 38th District seat, which is currently vacant due to the death of Sen. Ben Chafin.

The Tazewell County clerk of courts confirmed that Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan has been named special prosecutor in the matter.

According to the clerk, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plasters requested the special prosecutor after the allegations were made.

Another complaint surrounding Dotson has been raised in Buchanan County. Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Arrington says his office was contacted by a citizen late Wednesday afternoon who challenged “the validity of Chad Dotson’s residency, and senatorial candidacy, within Buchanan County.”

Due to potential conflicts of interest he would have, Arrington said he referred the complaint his office received to the same special prosecutor “for any further investigation that he deems appropriate.”

Dotson is a former circuit court and general district court judge who was elected in 2003 as the commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton. He is a dean and constitutional law professor at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Dotson for comment.