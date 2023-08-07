RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — A special election will be held later this month in Virginia House District 6 to fill the vacancy created by Republican Del. Jeff Campbell’s retirement.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election Friday setting the special election for Aug. 29.

The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Campbell’s term, which ends in January.

Campbell resigned on July 14 after being appointed judge, according to the Associated Press.

District 6 includes Carroll, Wythe, and part of Smyth County.

Jed Arnold, Campbell’s former legislative assistant, has announced his bid for the seat.

He will also appear on the ballot in the November general election for the newly-drawn District 46 seat, which will include a large portion of the current District 6.

REDISTRICTING: New Virginia House districts are shown on the left and current districts on the right. The winner of the Aug. 29 special election will hold the District 6 seat until Jan. 10. All Virginia House seats, including the newly-formed District 46, will appear on ballots in the November general election.

District 46 will include all of Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and part of Pulaski County. The winner of the November general election will take office on Jan. 10.

The deadline for candidates to file for the August special election is Wednesday.