RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Jed Arnold will serve the remainder of Del. Jeff Campbell’s term in Virginia House District 6.

Arnold, a Republican, ran unopposed in Tuesday’s special election. He received 1,633 votes, or just under 81% of the vote, while 385 votes went toward a write-in candidate or candidates, according to election results posted Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 2,018 votes were cast across the district, which includes Carroll, Wythe, and part of Smyth County.

2013 photo of Del. Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Campbell. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Campbell vacated the District 6 seat in July after he was appointed judge, according to the Associated Press. Arnold, who was Campbell’s legislative assistant, will serve out his predecessor’s term, which expires in January.

“I am thankful to all of the voters who showed up and supported our campaign,” Arnold said in a statement. “My family and I are grateful for all of the friends — new and old — who have expressed their excitement for our campaign and victory. It is a privilege to serve out the remainder of Jef’s term, and I look forward to continuing his strong legacy of conservative leadership in Richmond.”

Arnold will also appear on ballots in the November election as the Republican nominee for the newly-drawn District 46 seat, which includes a large portion of the existing District 6. He will run unopposed.

REDISTRICTING: New Virginia House districts are shown on the left and current districts on the right. The winner of the Aug. 29 special election will hold the District 6 seat until Jan. 10. All Virginia House seats, including the newly formed District 46, will appear on ballots in the November general election.

District 46 will include all of Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and part of Pulaski County.

The winner of the November general election will take office on Jan. 10.