(WJHL) — Election officials say some voters in Southwest Virginia may have received incorrect voting information through the mail.

The Virginia Department of Elections sent voter notices with incorrect voting location information to some voters who use P.O. boxes.

Affected localities include Bristol, Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Lee County, Russell County, Scott County, Tazewell County, Washington County, and Wise County.

The department will mail corrected notices to affected voters.

Voters can review their voting information on the department’s website or by calling 804-864-8901 and dial 0 for the operator.