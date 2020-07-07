Sheriff Cassidy endorses Timothy Hill for Congress

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy has endorsed Timothy Hill in the race for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat.

According to a news release, Cassidy called Hill “a true friend of mine, a proven conservative.”

Hill is among a crowded field of GOP candidates vying for their party’s nomination. He currently serves as a state representative for District 3, which includes Johnson County and parts of Carter and Sullivan counties.

The 1st District seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Phil Roe, who announced that he will retire after the current term.

