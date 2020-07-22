Senator Ted Cruz coming to Jonesborough Friday for rally in support of U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Manny Sethi

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – United States Senator Ted Cruz will be in the Tri-Cities on Friday to raise support for Senate candidate Dr. Manny Sethi.

The endorsement rally will be held at 8 a.m. Friday at the Heritage Event Venue next to the Food City in Jonesborough.

The street address of the rally is 161 Molly Grayce Lane.

Doors will open for the event at 7:30 a.m., and those in attendance will have the chance to meet Senator Cruz.

In a tweet from Cruz endorsing Dr. Sethi, he urged conservative Tennesseans to support the campaign.

We need conservative fighters in the US Senate that will stand up for our values. That's why I'm endorsing @DrMannySenate for US Senate.



I am urging Tennessee conservatives to join me and stand with Dr. Manny Sethi for #TNSen: https://t.co/UVSK0ZVoqC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 22, 2020

Cruz is a U.S. Senator from Texas and runner-up to President Trump as the Republican candidate in the 2016 presidential election.