Senator Rusty Crowe announces campaign for reelection in Tennessee

State Senator Rusty Crowe, center, at a May announcement of former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey (left) and fellow State Sen. Jon Lundberg’s support for his campaign for Congress.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Sen. Rusty Crowe (R. – Johnson City) announced he will seek reelection to Tennessee State Senate District 3.

According to a release from his office, Crowe made the announcement at the East Tennessee Republican Club Christmas Celebration.

“For many years now, my focus has been to work with you, the people I serve,” Crowe said. “Along with our governor, our local leaders and my colleagues in legislature on both sides of the aisle, I want to make sure Tennessee remains a safe and prosperous place to live, work and raise a family. Should the people I represent choose to send me to Nashville for another term, I will proudly work to continue the progress we have made.”

Crowe currently serves as the chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. He is also on the Senate Education and Government Operations committees.

Gov. Bill Lee added the following statement:

“Senator Rusty Crowe has been a strong voice for his constituents, a committed conservative that Tennesseans can depend on and he is the type of servant leader that our state senate needs.”