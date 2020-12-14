Senator-elect Bill Hagerty speaks on President Trump’s efforts to overturn election results

(WJHL) — U.S. Senator-elect Bill Hagerty said he supports President Donald Trump’s efforts to use legal means to confirm that only legal votes were counted in the 2020 election.

“He’s working through that process,” Hagerty said. “I support him in that effort.”

On Monday, Joe Biden formalized his presidential victory after clearing the 270-electoral-vote mark.

“Americans want to know that their votes are secure and that the process is sound,” Hagerty said. “I support President Trump’s effort to use every legal means available to him to ascertain just that so that only legal votes are counted and illegal votes are not counted.”

Hagerty will replace Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring, when he is sworn into office on Jan. 3.