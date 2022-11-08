Sen. Steve Southerland, R-Morristown, speaks during a Senate session Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Voters have re-elected Sen. Steve Southerland in Tennessee Senate District 9.

The incumbent Republican defeated Sevierville Democrat Sara Thompson in the November general election.

The redrawn district, which was renumbered from District 1 to District 9 during redistricting, now includes Unicoi County, which was previously part of District 3. The district still includes all of Greene, Cocke, and Hamblen counties and part of Sevier County.

Southerland, who is 65 years old, is the third longest-serving current member of the Senate, behind Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and Sen. Rusty Crowe.

He chairs the Senate Energy, Agriculture, and Natural Resources Committee.

The General Assembly will reconvene on Jan. 10.