Sen. Rusty Crowe picks up papers for congressional run

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) picked up the necessary papers to run for Congress on Thursday.

Crowe is seeking Tennessee’s First Congressional District seat.

That seat is currently held by Rep. Phil Roe, who announced last month he would not seek re-election.

Crowe will seek the Republican nomination and has until April 2 to meet the qualifying requirements for the August 6 state primary.

Crowe currently represents District 3 (Washington, Unicoi, and Carter counties) in the Tennessee Senate.

