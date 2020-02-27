1  of  2
Breaking News
SCSO Jail record information: Megan Boswell not pregnant Yadkinville PD confirms they are investigating tip that Angela Boswell, boyfriend and Evelyn were spotted at KFC weeks ago
1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Mitchell County, NC Schools Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Wise County, VA Schools

Sen. Rusty Crowe picks up papers for congressional run

Your Local Election HQ

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) picked up the necessary papers to run for Congress on Thursday.

Crowe is seeking Tennessee’s First Congressional District seat.

That seat is currently held by Rep. Phil Roe, who announced last month he would not seek re-election.

RELATED » Sen. Rusty Crowe confirms Congressional run

Crowe will seek the Republican nomination and has until April 2 to meet the qualifying requirements for the August 6 state primary.

Crowe currently represents District 3 (Washington, Unicoi, and Carter counties) in the Tennessee Senate.

News Channel 11 is Your Local Election Headquarters. Click here for the latest election news and results.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

POLITICS

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss