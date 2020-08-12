Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweets Kamala Harris ‘will be the most liberal left wing’ VP nominee US has ever seen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Politicians and political figures from across the United States have weighed in on Joe Biden’s selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice President running mate.

In Tennessee, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tweeted her disapproval of Harris as a candidate by claiming that she would be “the most liberal left wing nominee for Vice President” the U.S. had ever seen.

Kamala Harris will be the most liberal left wing nominee for Vice President our country has ever seen. — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) August 11, 2020

The Biden campaign is moving further left, and that's what you're seeing with the selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate. — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) August 11, 2020

Retiring U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) has not yet issued a public statement on his thoughts on Biden’s selection of Harris in the presidential race.

However, the winners of the primary elections for Tennessee’s Senate seat left open by Alexander have voiced their opinions.

Bill Hagerty, the winner of Tennessee’s Republican primary election for the Senate seat, tweeted his opinion that an administration led by Biden and Harris would be bad for the country.

The Biden-Kamala Administration would bad for America. They would implement the Green New Deal, take away the insurance you get at your job, open our borders, and raise your taxes. — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) August 11, 2020

Hagerty also retweeted several of Senator Blackburn’s tweets about Harris’ candidacy, as well as video posted by President Donald Trump that recalled tensions between Harris and Biden in the Democratic primary race.

Marquita Bradshaw, winner of Tennessee’s Democratic primary election for Alexander’s Senate seat, tweeted support for Harris using the hashtags #BlackWomenLead and #BidenHarris2020.