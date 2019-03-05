Sen. Bill Carrico will not seek re-election; Todd Pillion to run for seat

Senator Bill Carrico, 40th district, announced today that he is retiring and will not seek re-election to the Virginia Senate in 2019.



He says, “I have accomplished that goal and with much thought and prayer, I am announcing that I do not plan to seek re-election.”



Carrico says for the past 34 years he’s had the privilege of serving as a public servant for Commonwealth, “first as a Virginia State Trooper, then as a representative for the 5th House district and now for the 40th Senate district.”

Senator Carrico says that the biggest reason that he is retiring is his family.

“My family has been so supportive of me going back and forth to Richmond for 34 years actually, and having a mother and father that’s aging and wanting to spend more time with my family back home,” he said. “You know, all the things that were falling into place, I felt like it was time for me to go.”

Carrico spoke with News Channel 11 about his most controversial bills like the casino-style gambling bill.

“That was a bill that I got involved in only because I felt it was the people who needed to make that decision,” Carrico said. “When the investors came and talked to me about wanting to do this I was an absolute no, and then you know more of the conversation about how this facility would be, because only 9% of that facility was actually going to be a casino.”

The senator also talked about the funding improvements to Interstate 81.

“The structure of I-81 has been set up. The bill that we had will allow I-81 commission and VDOT to look at areas where I-81’s biggest problems are and how much that will cost.”

Senator Bill Carrico says his biggest advice to the next senator is to listen to the people of Southwest Virginia.

“People say, ‘well you’re a senior,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah. Only because the people in this area allow me to be. It’s not my office, it’s theirs.’,” Carrico said.



At the same time, Delegate Todd Pillion (R-4th District) announced on Tuesday that he is running for the seat that will be vacated by Carrico.



Delegate Pillion has been in the General Assembly since his election to the House in 2015.

That election will be on November 5.



“It has been an honor serving alongside Bill in the state legislature. We can all be grateful for Bill’s selfless and principled service to Virginia,” said Pillion. “He has dedicated his life to public service, first as a Trooper with the Virginia State Police and then twenty years in the General Assembly. Over those years, he and his family have made many sacrifices. I trust that they are looking forward to this next chapter and wish them all the best in their new journey.”



The following is a full statement from Sen. Carrico on his upcoming retirement: