Scott Buckingham wins GOP Primary for Washington Co. Tenn. Assessor of Property in close race

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Incumbent Scott Buckingham defeated challenger Dale Ford in the Republican Primary for Washington County, Tennessee’s Assessor of Property Tuesday.

The race was close as Buckingham garnered 5,144 votes, making up 50.7 percent of the votes. Ford received 5,006 votes at the polls, making up 49.3 percent of the votes Monday.

This was a heated race between the two Republican candidates.

Just before the 11 o’clock newscast, Pheben Kassahun spoke with the GOP primary winner on his thoughts on winning. He was accompanied with his wife and kids during his post-race interview.

“This is awesome. This is just tremendous. We ran a good, clean campaign. We never got negative. I think the people of Washington County appreciated that. It was very tight and I was very concerned throughout, but I had a feeling that we were going to win in the end and thank God we did,” Buckingham said.

Buckingham will appear on the county’s general election ballot on Aug. 6.