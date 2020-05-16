Saturday final day for absentee voting by drive-thru window in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Election season is right around the corner in Southwest Virginia.

The Office of Elections and Voter Registration in Bristol will be open for the final day of absentee voting via the drive-thru window on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The drive thru is located on the Scott Street side of City Hall. A valid form of photo identification is required when voting in person.

According to officials, voting absentee is the safest way to cast your vote, however, all regular precincts will be open on Election Day, May 19, from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Additional safety procedures will be implemented for the protection of voters and election officers. Registered voters who live in the city limits of Bristol, Virginia will elect two members each for City Council and for School Board on May 19, 2020