Roe says impeachment inquiry is ‘pure raw politics’ and is holding up progress

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN) says the impeachment inquiry and hearings into President Donald Trump is “pure raw politics” and is making it hard to get things done in Congress.

“What the accusation is…it didn’t occur,” Roe told News Channel 11’s Josh Smith on Monday. He said he has reviewed the evidence and found no evidence so far of an impeachable offense.

“I think this is just pure raw politics,” the congressman said. “That’s all it is — to try to damage the president as much as they can.”

Roe calls President Trump’s decision not to send his attorney’s to Wednesday’s judiciary hearings the right move after Democrats opted not to allow Republicans to call witnesses in previous hearings.

“This has been totally rigged from the beginning and that’s why the American people don’t think it’s fair,” Roe said. “We all deserve due process under the law.”

Roe says the impeachment hearings have essentially stopped the business of government with no progress on a budget and no vote on a key trade deal with Mexico and Canada. It’s even affecting veterans, he says.

“We’re six months into it on a suicide prevention bill that should have been passed in no time at all and on the president’s desk. Hasn’t even gotten out of the committee yet,” Roe said. “And it’s because of all the turmoil and angst in Washington right now. Makes everything hard to do.”

He predicts that the House will vote on articles of impeachment by the end of the year.

Roe also wants everyone in his district to read the transcript of the president’s phone call that led to the impeachment hearings.

“63 million people voted for this man. He won the electoral college and the majority of states,” Roe said. “To remove him for that phone conversation…I think you need to think twice.”