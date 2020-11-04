Republicans maintain control in Tennessee legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republicans will maintain their supermajority control of Tennessee’s General Assembly after Tuesday’s election as Democrats failed to make big gains in their attempt to expand their influence over the state.

As of Wednesday morning, Tennessee Republicans were expected to have more than two-thirds control of both of the House and Senate.

A handful of races remained too early to call in the House.

However, while many GOP incumbents saw comfortable wins, there were a handful of surprises. Torrey Harris defeated longtime state Rep. John DeBerry Jr. in the race for a seat in the Tennessee Legislature representing a Memphis district.