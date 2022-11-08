NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — One-term incumbent Rep. Tim Hicks has been re-elected to represent Tennessee House District 6.

Hicks defeated independent candidate Joel Goodman in the November general election after running unopposed in the August Republican primary.

In a News Channel 11 questionnaire, Hicks wrote that his second-term priorities would include pushing for local infrastructure improvements, making it easier for qualified parents to adopt, and protecting Tennesseans’ constitutional rights.

During his first term, Hicks was appointed to the House Education Instruction Committee, Health Committee, and Transportation Committee.

Hicks was first elected to the state House in 2020 when he defeated four-term incumbent Micah Van Huss in the GOP primary and Democrat Brad Batt in the general election.

He is the owner of Hicks Construction, a home construction company.

House District 6 spans part of Washington County.

The General Assembly will reconvene on Jan. 10.