JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With midterm elections being a little over a week away, the race between incumbent state Rep. Tim Hicks and independent candidate Joel Goodman will decide who will take the Tennessee House District 6 seat.

Republican Tim Hicks wants to continue his work from the last two years where he focused on mental health, addiction, and workforce development in schools. In workforce development, he wants to change some education requirements.

“I think if someone decides to go to the CT and vocational route in our middle college program, we should ease up or swap out some of those required classes for something that they can use for the rest of their life,” Hicks said. “Something that will help them in their business.”

Goodman has lived in Tennessee for 25 years. He is passionate about individual liberty and focuses on issues like the right to form a militia, right to privacy, and right to an abortion.

“The Second Amendment is not just carrying a small little plastic gun in your back pocket. It’s actually utilizing it to form local militias in your neighborhood, and that’s not to attack anybody, to protect yourself currently,” said Goodman.

Hicks, a recovering addict who has been sober for 20 years, points to the dangers drugs can pose.

“The average age for kids to start using drugs now is 9 years old, so if they can start using drugs at 9 years old then we should be teaching them why they should not use drugs at 9 years old as well,” said Hicks.

Goodman feels he represents voters who are frustrated with polarization.

“It’s the left and the right are both grabbing and taking our rights away and it’s enough. We’re Americans. We had a revolution about that,” said Goodman.

Both candidates can be found on voter ballots in parts of Washington County and Johnson City.