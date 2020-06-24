Rep. Matthew Hill announces re-election bid

FILE – In this March 19, 2012, file photo, Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, discusses a bill during a House floor session in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Rep. Matthew Hill (R-Jonesborough) announced Tuesday that he will run for re-election.

Hill represents Tennessee House District 7, which includes part of Washington County.

First elected to the General Assembly in 2004, Hill currently chairs the Finance, Ways, and Means Appropriations Subcommittee and the Select Committee on Rules.

He faces a challenge by Rebecca Keefauver Alexander in the Republican primary this August.

