Rep. Holsclaw wins GOP primary in Tennessee House District 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent state Rep. John Holsclaw has won the Republican primary in Tennessee House District 4.

Holsclaw faced a challenge from two other Republicans, Bob Acuff and Tim Lingerfelt, in his bid for a fourth term in the General Assembly.

The 57-year-old lawmaker introduced legislation in 2019 that became Tennessee’s hands-free driving law.

He is chair of the Employee Affairs Subcommittee.

Holsclaw will face Democrat Bobby Harrell in the November general election.

District 4 includes all of Unicoi County and part of Carter County.