Rep. Diana Harshbarger sworn into US House

(WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R- Tenn.) was sworn into the U.S. House Sunday afternoon to represent Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District.

It’s the honor of a lifetime to represent Tennessee’s First Congressional District in Congress. Thank you @GOPLeader for this special moment. I’m ready to get to work! pic.twitter.com/TwkbHvFIa9 — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) January 3, 2021

Following her oath, Harshbarger participated in the vote for Speaker of the House.

Today I am proud to vote for @GOPLeader for Speaker of the House. — Diana Harshbarger (@DHarshbargerTN1) January 3, 2021

Harshbarger replaced retiring Congressman Dr. Phil Roe and is the second woman to represent the 1st Congressional District, the first being Louise Reece, who was elected in 1961 to fill the vacancy created by the death of her husband, Brazilla Carroll Reece.