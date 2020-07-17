Rebecca Alexander ready to take on incumbent Matthew Hill in TN 7th house district race

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since 2004, Representative Matthew Hill has been serving the people of East Tennessee in the 7th House District.

Hill, the incumbent, is up against Rebecca Alexander, a small business owner, and former teacher, who is using her life experience to fuel her campaign and get votes in order to compete with Hill’s over 15 years of experience.

In an interview with News Channel 11, Alexander said if elected, she’s in strong favor of setting term limits. We also spoke with Hill and asked both candidates their opinions on issues pressing the people of Washington County right now. One debate recently put in the spotlight by county mayors is the topic of whether or not people should be told to wear masks. When asked this, both candidates stated they were in favor of wearing masks in public.

“I think that with the data before us that we haven’t had previously, I think it is a good idea, yes,” said Hill.

“I do believe we need to make sure that we are protecting those who are vulnerable, because it’s not about us, it’s about the other person and protecting the people that we are around,” said Alexander.

Both candidates are in favor of wearing masks and they also agree on getting people back to work during and following this pandemic. Hill stated that economic recovery is very important to the success of East Tennessee. He also said that the extension of unemployment for Tennesseans should be a realtime decision with data to support whichever decision is made.

Hill said he has the experience and leadership it takes to represent the 7th district. “When you stand up for what’s right, you’re going to get attacked, when you stand up for values that your community holds dear, people are going to push back, but it doesn’t change the fact that I’m pro-life, pro-second amendment and that I’m for good-paying jobs right here at home,” said Hill.

While she’s up against an incumbent with years of experience in this district, Alexander believes her real-life experiences, both working and living in this community, will help her bring the issues that matter to the state capital.

“Those things are real experiences that people need to have in Nashville, working on things they’re experiencing here at home,” she said.

To learn more about these candidates and see the full uncut interviews, look out for News Channel 11’s Jeff Keelings story under the YLEH tab.

Election day is August 6th.