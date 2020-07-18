Pro-Hill PAC spends more than $36K on anti-Crowe, Harshbarger mailers

(WJHL) — A political action committee that endorsed Timothy Hill in Tennessee’s First Congressional District race has spent more than $36,000 opposing rival candidates Sen. Rusty Crowe and Diana Harshbarger.

Club for Growth Action, a super PAC spending arm of Club for Growth, spent $16,455 for mailers attacking Crowe and $19,944 for mailers attacking Harshbarger.

The group has spent $559,027 supporting Hill, largely through television ads.

Club for Growth has also aired television ads opposing Harshbarger but no spending reports for those ads have been filed yet with the Federal Election Commission.

