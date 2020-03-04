Primary Results: Democratic voters favored Sanders in Unicoi, Washington counties

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign event in Durham, N.C., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(WJHL) — While former Vice President Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Tennessee, Sen. Bernie Sanders did receive more votes in two northeast Tennessee counties.

Sanders proved to be more popular among Democratic voters in Unicoi and Washington counties.

Biden won in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, and Sullivan counties.

In Washington County, Sanders received 3,094 votes compared to Biden’s 2,828 votes. In Unicoi, voters cast 283 ballots for Sanders and 265 for Biden.

Biden won Tennessee with about 42 percent of the vote while Sanders received 25 percent.

The former vice president also won the Democratic primary in Virginia.

News Channel 11 is Your Local Election Headquarters. Click here for the latest election news and results.