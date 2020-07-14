Primary challengers Alexander, Hicks lead incumbents Hill, Van Huss in fundraising

(WJHL) – Facing their stiffest opposition in several election cycles, State Representatives Matthew Hill (R-Jonesborough) and Micah Van Huss (R-Gray) saw their Republican primary opponents raise significantly more money than they did in the second quarter.

Despite starting the April 1-June 30 quarter with no money, challengers Tim Hicks — who faces Van Huss in the 6th District — and Rebecca Alexander, who faces Hill in the 7th — both ended the second quarter with more cash on hand than the incumbents.

Battle for the Seventh

Hill, seeking his ninth term in the House, last faced a serious primary challenge in 2014, when he defeated Johnson City banker Phil Carriger, then a former Johnson City Commissioner, by 10 percentage points. He has easily won his general elections, most recently defeating Democrat Nathan Farnor in 2018 by a 66.4 percent to 33.6 percent margin.

Matthew Hill



In Alexander, Hill faces a multi-generation East Tennessean who was raised on a local dairy farm and operates a Jonesborough funeral home with her husband. He entered the second quarter with a $41,328 campaign fund balance, raised a total of $18,950 and spent $25,827 to enter July with $34,451 on hand.

Alexander, who’s never run for office, raised $50,470 from individuals during the quarter and loaned her campaign an additional $20,000. She spent $20,863 of those total receipts in the quarter to enter July with $49,606 on hand.

Where’d the money come from?

Hill collected $7,500 of his total receipts from political action committees, and also received $5,000 of in-kind from Lamberth PAC in the form of polling.

Individual donors supplied $11,200 to Hill’s campaign, with $5,000 of that coming from his father, mother and brother. All but $1,100 of the remainder came from outside the Tri-Cities.

Alexander, meanwhile, saw her campaign bring in a total of $50,470 from 89 different individuals. The majority of those donors lived in Johnson City, Jonesborough and other portions of Washington County.

Rebecca Alexander



Those donors included some rather prominent names in the local community, including local politicians past and present, prominent business leaders and others. Business donors included, among others, Mullican Flooring CEO Neil Poland and his wife, Summers-Taylor’s former and current presidents Rab and Grant Summers, homebuilders Terry Orth and Ron Gouge and retailer Dan Mahoney.

In 2014, Hill faced a well-funded candidate in Carriger, who raised $42,500 very early in the year, $89,000 by the end of the first quarter and $110,000 total by the end of the second quarter. Carriger ran that total to $130,000-plus by the primary and still lost by 10 points.

During the same race, Hill raised $41,000 by the end of 2013, and had raised $68,000 by the end of the second quarter, well less than Carriger’s total. Hill spent $90,000 through the “pre-primary” period to Carriger’s $111,000.

The fight for the Sixth

Micah Van Huss

The money situation is similar in the Sixth District, where Van Huss is seeking his fifth term. Van Huss entered the second quarter with a $23,623 balance, while Hicks, a homebuilder whose father Bobby once represented the district, had no money on hand at the end of March.

Van Huss reported raising just $3,870 in the second quarter, with $2,000 of it coming from individuals and the rest from PACs. He spent $15,297, leaving him with $12,195 going into July. Like Hill, he received $5,000 in-kind from the Lamberth PAC for polling.

Hicks, meanwhile, raised a total of $64,375 — the vast majority from 61 individual donors. $5,750 came from PACs, and Hicks spent $19,683 to leave him with a $44,692 balance.

Tim Hicks



Hicks saw donations from a number of people affiliated with the housing and development industries, as well as a $5,000 donation from the Housing Industry PAC of Tennessee. In fact, at least 24 donors had some ties to those industries.

Hicks also gained donations from a number of the same people as Alexander.

Like Hill, Van Huss faced his last major challenge in 2014, when former Johnson City Mayor Clayton Stout ran against him. Stout spent about $36,000 in that race, while Van Huss spent around $34,000.

Van Huss, who had served just one term at that point, prevailed by 12 percentage points.