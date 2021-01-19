Presidential inauguration: Which NETN and SWVA lawmakers will be in attendance?

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — All four senators from Tennessee and Virginia will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, and while Southwest Virginia’s U.S. representative will also be there, Northeast Tennessee’s will not.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), and Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) will attend the inauguration ceremony, according to spokespersons from each of their offices.

However, Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) will not be in attendance. Harshbarger’s communications director, Eli Mansour, says the congresswoman “won’t be attending the inauguration in order to focus on meeting with constituents in East Tennessee.”

“Given the last minute impeachment vote called last week, she had to reschedule many commitments in the district to this week,” Mansour said.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president at noon.