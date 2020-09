President Donald Trump does a little dance after speaking at a campaign rally Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Newport News, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON (WJHL) – President Donald Trump announced Sunday in a Tweet that he is “strongly demanding” that Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, take a drug test prior to the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

In the social media post, Trump writes that he will take the drug test as well.