President Trump endorses Diana Harshbarger

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Diana Harshbarger in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District race.

In a Tweet, the president said Harshbarger has his complete and total endorsement.

“Diana Harshbarger (@DHarshbargerTN1) will be a champion in Congress for the People of Tennessee! She is Strong on Immigration, Jobs, Life and the Second Amendment,” Trump wrote. “Diana has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Harshbarger is running for the seat currently held by Republican Rep. Phil Roe, who is retiring. She will face Democratic nominee Blair Walsingham and independent candidate Steve Holder in the Nov. 3 election.