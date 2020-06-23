Polls opening for Virginia primaries this morning

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Polls are opening this morning across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Voters will cast ballots in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate race, rescheduled from earlier this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three Virginian Republicans are on the ballot – Daniel Gade, Thomas Speciale II and Alissa Baldwin are all running for the GOP spot that will pit them against Sen. Mark Warner in November.

The Democratic incumbent is running unopposed.

Voters might notice that Rep. Morgan Griffith isn’t on the ballot. The representative of the 9th district in southwest Virginia doesn’t have a Democratic or Republican challenger.

He is seeking his sixth term as a congressman.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. today.

Because of the pandemic, voters are encouraged to wear a mask and should expect increased sanitation measures.



