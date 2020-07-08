Polls from Senate campaigns arrive at different results

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two polls from two Senate campaigns came up with two different results.

A survey from Bill Hagerty’s campaign shows that he has a 17-point lead over his fellow Republican candidates in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race. That’s well outside of the poll’s four percent margin of error.

However, a poll from Manny Sethi’s campaign determined that he is “statically tied” with Hagerty, with Hagerty receiving 33 percent and Sethi receiving 31 percent with a margin of error of 3.46 percent. George Flinn received five percent.

Meanwhile, a recent poll conducted for News Channel 11 showed Hagerty with a 6.6-point lead over Sethi with a margin of error of four percent.

Hagerty’s poll, which was conducted by the Tarrance Group, was based on telephone interviews with 651 “likely” Republican primary voters across the state. Responses were gathered June 28–30. It has Hagerty with 46 percent support, Sethi with 29 percent, and Flinn with five percent while 18 percent said they were undecided.

The poll for Sethi’s campaign was based on a survey of 800 likely GOP primary voters statewide fielded June 30 and July 1.

Early voting for the Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate primaries in Tennessee will take place July 17–August 1. Election Day is August 6.

