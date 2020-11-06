Political science professors explain delay in presidential election results

(WJHL) – A handful of swing states are still counting votes, and there is no clear winner in the presidential race as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

News Channel 11 spoke with local political science professors, who said it could still take until Friday, or the weekend at the latest before a winner is determined.

UVA Wise political science professor Heather Evans and Gail Helt, an assistant professor of political science at King University, stressed the importance of patience. They said the different ways of casting ballots that were offered this year are making results come in slower. Complications have come from states having different rules on when polls open and close, and how long they can accept mail-in ballots after the election.

“The delay should not be seen as though any nefarious dealings are going on, because that’s just not the case,” said Helt. “The delays in most cases are because so many people did decide to mail in their ballots because of fears of COVID, fears of their health, or concern over their safety. States have never had to deal with this many mail-in ballots before.”

Evans said counting votes accurately is more important than counting votes quickly.

“It’s simply opening ballots and processing. And that’s what’s taking so long. So let it play out, let it take time, let them count. Let them get it right. And once they get it right, we deal with the effects of that. But we’ve got to get an accurate count,” said Evans.

Both Evans and Helt said it’s unlikely the election would be decided by the Supreme Court. The results would have to first be challenged in a state court, and there would have to be evidence of wrongdoing.