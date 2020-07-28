Pence: Tennessee and America need Bill Hagerty in the Senate

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Southern Baptist megachurch First Baptist Dallas during a Celebrate Freedom Rally in Dallas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Vice President Mike Pence has joined President Donald Trump in endorsing Republican Bill Hagerty in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race.

In a Monday night Tweet, the vice president voiced his support for Hagerty, calling him a friend and a champion for President Trump.

Pence said Hagerty will fight for conservative values, stand up for life, protect the Second Amendment, and create jobs.

TN’s @BillHagertyTN is my friend & has been a champion for President @realDonaldTrump’s AMERICA FIRST agenda from Day One. Bill will fight for Conservative values, stand up for Life, Protect 2A Rights & create American jobs. TN & America need Bill Hagerty in the Senate! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 28, 2020

Hagerty, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Japan for about two years, received the president’s endorsement before he had even announced he was running for Senate.

Hagerty will face his main opponent, Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi, and 13 other candidates in the Republican primary election on Aug. 6. Early voting is underway and will continue through Aug. 1.