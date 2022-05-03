ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Patty Woodby has won the Republican Party primary for Carter County mayor, according to unofficial election results.

She defeated fellow GOP hopefuls Mike Ensor and Danny Ward by winning 42% of the vote, compared to 29% for Ensor and 28% for Ward.

Woodby has been serving as the county’s mayor since November 2020, when the county commission appointed her to serve the remainder of Mayor Rusty Barnett’s term following his death.

During her campaign, Woodby said infrastructure would be among her top priorities if elected, including expanding water services to rural areas, investing in broadband internet access, and expanding the Tweetsie Trail.

Woodby will face two independent candidates, Devon Buck and Leon Humphrey, in the general election on August 4.