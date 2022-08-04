ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Patty Woodby will continue to serve as Carter County’s mayor.

Voters chose Woodby over two independent candidates, awarding her 62% of the vote compared to 23% for Leon Humphrey and 14% for Devon Buck.

The county commission appointed Woodby to serve the remainder of Mayor Rusty Barnett’s term in November 2020 following Barnett’s death. In January this year, she announced her bid to remain mayor and went on to clinch the Republican nomination by defeating two other candidates in the May county primary.

Woodby’s new term will begin Sept. 1.