Pat Shull re-elected as Kingsport’s mayor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pat Shull has won a second term as Kingsport’s mayor.

The incumbent defeated two challengers, Michael Lathrop and Brian Woliver, in the city election Tuesday.

Shull was first elected mayor in 2019, replacing John Clark who did not seek re-election.

Shull told News Channel 11 that he is humbled by his re-election, and hopes to increase the population of Kingsport in order to up the tax revenue and in turn, improve services for citizens.

“I appreciate all the votes but I would like to emphasize that I’m the mayor of all citizens, whether you voted for me or you didn’t vote for me. I still care about your concerns and that the city, that we all come together to keep moving forward,” he said.

He has previously served as a Kingsport alderman and Sullivan County commissioner.

Mayors serve two-year terms in Kingsport.

In the race for the three alderman seats, newcomer Paul Montgomery won the most votes while incumbents Colette George and Betsy Cooper both received enough to keep their seats.

Newly re-elected Kingsport Alderwoman Betsy Cooper tells me she's ready to hit the ground running and get back to work on July 1st when her next 4-year term on the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen begins

Cooper told News Channel 11 that she is excited to be able to finish the work she and her colleagues started on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and operations ceased.

“In February of 2020, we had a strategic planning meeting and we had all kinds of things that we were going to do and then all of a sudden, everything came to a pause. So I’m anxious to get started and do some of the things that we had planned to do and so I think 2021 will be a good year for Kingsport, I think we’re on the brink to start some really good things in Kingsport,” Cooper said.

Melissa Woods and Brandon Fletcher will occupy the two open seats on the Kingsport Board of Education. Incumbent Eric Hyche was not re-elected.