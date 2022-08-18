NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee voters will find four proposed amendments to the state constitution on the ballot in the November election.

The first proposed amendment would add the state’s right-to-work law to the constitution.

The second would change parts of the constitution regarding the exercise of power and duties of the governor during disability.

The third proposal would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude. Currently, the constitution states, “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, are forever prohibited in this state.”

The fourth would delete a section of the constitution that prohibits ministers of the gospel and priests of any denomination from holding a seat in the General Assembly.

The exact language of each proposed amendment can be found on the Tennessee secretary of state’s website.

The proposed amendments will be presented as yes or no questions. In order to pass, an amendment must get more yes votes than no votes and the number of yes votes must be a majority of the total votes in the gubernatorial election.

The November ballot will also include races for governor, U.S. House, state Senate (odd-numbered districts only), and state House along with municipal races.

Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote. Early voting will take place Oct. 19 through Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 8.