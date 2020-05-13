Newcomer progressive candidate to challenge Lundberg’s Senate seat

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A political newcomer is challenging incumbent Tennessee Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) for the 4th District seat.

Amber Riddle, who describes herself as a working-class, progressive candidate who supports others in the working class.

“I feel like there’s a whole group of marginalized people here in this area we have working-class citizens, we have low-income families that have kind of been disenfranchised,” she said.

Lundberg’s occupation of the District 4 seat (which includes Johnson, Carter and Sullivan Counties) began in 2016 when he replaced then-retiring Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey (R).

Riddle said she’s bringing a campaign full of changes – Riddle received degrees in social work, psychology and sociology from East Tennessee State University, something she said influenced the platforms she’s bringing to the race.

“I had that determination because I wanted to be able to do something to help the community, I wanted to be able to help the state, honestly,” she said.

Riddle put her name on the Democratic ticket, adding that her ideals tend to lean more progressive, though she said she considers most of her platforms to be bi-partisan.

Riddle places emphasis on the working class – as a mother of six, she said affordable childcare nears the top of her list of policies to tackle on a state level.

“You have people that are working at McDonald’s, you have people who are working at Taco Bell or restaurant workers, retail workers who don’t make enough to put their kids in daycare, it’s not affordable, (childcare) is not even an option,” Riddle said.

Though Riddle is taking her first steps into the political world, some of her policies point to her position on the progressive end of the spectrum: She’s pro-choice, pro-cannabis legalization and supports Medicaid expansion across the state.

Riddle said cannabis legalization could open a new stream of tax dollars that could be used for infrastructure, public school funding or other social programs.

She also said that legalizing medical cannabis could provide an alternative option to opioids for people suffering from chronic pain.

“We have a huge issue with the opioid crisis but instead of prescribing opioids we could do more medical cannabis,” Riddle said.

When it comes to her stance on gun policies, some of Riddle’s support of what she calls “common-sense gun laws” comes from personal experience.

She recalls the day her brother died – he and his pregnant wife were shot dead in 2017.

Riddle said her brother was a gun collector. A private (and legal, she notes) sale would lead to their deaths, and Riddle said she thinks stricter gun policies would have saved their lives.

She supports gun legislation that would require background checks through all transactions involving a gun, mental-health checks and said she’d like to see a policy regulating the private sale of guns.

“I think that we need to make safer places to do transactions, so public places that are secured, stores that you could meet at, to where you’re going to be safe, both parties will be safe,” she said.

“Nobody’s going to come and take people’s guns, that’s not the objective here (….) but making laws that keep people from harming themselves or others is a huge deal.”

Riddle said the COVID-19 pandemic strengthened her support of local businesses and farmers. She said she questioned the need for a federal tax on farmers, and she believes taxes should be eased to help local farmers.

Of her opponent, Riddle said she does believe Lundberg could do more to support the region.

“I think that if you’re going to have the privilege to have a voice, (you should) at least use it.”

Tennessee state Senate elections will be held on Nov. 3.

