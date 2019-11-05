Mountain Lynx Transit to provide Election Day transportation in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Transportation to polling locations will be available for Abingdon residents this Tuesday for Election Day.

Town officials say Mountain Lynx Transit will offer free rides to polling locations at Abingdon Elementary School, Abingdon High School, and Watauga Elementary School.

Transportation will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule a ride, call Mountain Lynx Transit at 276-676-0700.

