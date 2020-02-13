More than 2,000 early votes cast since Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early voting for the Tennessee Presidential Preference Primary opened on Wednesday, February 12.

In just one day, more than 2,000 early votes for the presidential preference primary were cast in Northeast Tennessee.

The following counties reported their total votes since Wednesday, including mailed-in votes and votes from assisted living and nursing homes.

Washington County

Washington County has so far recorded 818 early votes.

The numbers of Republican and Democratic voters were not available as of Thursday morning.

Sullivan County

As of Thursday morning, Sullivan County recorded 311 early votes.

199 of those votes were Republican.

112 of those votes were Democratic.

Carter County

Carter County has recorded 318 total votes as of Thursday morning.

Party votes were temporarily unavailable.

Greene County

290 total early votes have been recorded in Greene County so far.

213 of those votes were Republican.

77 of Greene County’s early votes so far have been Democratic.

Johnson County

By Thursday morning, Johnson County had recorded 115 early votes.

83 of those early votes were in the Republican primary preference.

The remaining 32 early votes were for the Democratic primary preference.

Unicoi County

On Thursday morning, Unicoi County reported a total of 163 early votes cast.

110 of those votes were Republican.

53 of those votes were Democratic.

Hawkins County

Hawkins County was unable to provide a total number of votes as of Thursday morning, but results from the first day of early voting are expected by Thursday afternoon.

Early voting will run through February 25.

Tennessee will participate in “Super Tuesday” on March 3, when several states will vote in the Presidential Primary.

