More than 10% of Tennessee voters cast ballots in first 2 days of early voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, announced on Friday that after two full days of early voting, 453,858 voters had cast their ballot for the November 3 State and Federal General election.

“Over 10 percent of Tennessee voters have already voted, and this high turnout demonstrates the public’s confidence in Tennessee’s electoral process,” said Hargett.

Early voting for the November 3 election runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, October 29.

“Our office and election commissions across Tennessee have been preparing for this election and specifically the new challenges of running a safe election during COVID-19 since March,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “It is because of their hard work and diligent planning that we are seeing voters have a smooth voting experience.”

Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com.

The release from Hargett adds that Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.

Davidson County remains under Public Health Order 8 which requires cloth face coverings or masks to be worn in public in Nashville and throughout the county.