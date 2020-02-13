1  of  2
Mike Bloomberg campaign to open office in Johnson City

Michael Bloomberg

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to supporters at a campaign office, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Scarborough, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former New York City mayor and current Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s campaign will open an office in Johnson City.

Bloomberg’s campaign says the regional office will be located at 1805 W. State of Franklin Road, Suite 200.

A grand opening ceremony will take place at noon on Saturday, Feb. 15 featuring former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean.

KARL-DEAN-16x9_1531500022733-873703986.jpg

Bloomberg has spent a significant amount of time in Tennessee since announcing his presidential bid. He has made stops in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga.

This will mark Bloomberg’s seventh campaign office in the Volunteer State.

Members of the public who would like to attend the grand opening can RSVP online.

