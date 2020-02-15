Mike Bloomberg opens presidential campaign office in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a packed room Saturday at the grand opening of the Mike Bloomberg 2020 headquarters in Johnson City.

Former New York City mayor and current Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s campaign opened an office in Johnson City Saturday featuring former Democratic Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean.

“I think he’s tremendously qualified to be president, I thought he was a great mayor of New York,” Dean told News Channel 11. “He is not afraid to tackle, sort of the big, serious issues facing our country, he can bring people together. I think he’s the type of moderate, pragmatic person that will appeal to voters across the country and I think he could be successful in this race.”

The regional office for the Bloomberg campaign will be located at 1805 W. State of Franklin Road, Suite 200.

This is Bloomberg’s seventh campaign office in Tennessee since announcing his run for the presidency.

Peaceful protesters were seen outside the grand opening of the campaign office Saturday, some clearly supporting President Donald J. Trump’s run for re-election, others were seen displaying signs supporting Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Tennessee, Aaron Pettigrew.

