Mike Bloomberg to rally at Tri-Cities Airport this Friday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is planning to make a stop in the Tri-Cities later this week.

According to Bloomberg’s campaign website, the former mayor of New York City will hold a rally at the Tri-Cities Airport this Friday, Feb. 28.

The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. at Tri-Cities Aviation, located at 350 Aviation Drive.

Bloomberg is also scheduled to attend rallies in Memphis and Clarksville on Friday.

The Bloomberg campaign recently opened an office in Johnson City.

The rally comes before next Tuesday’s presidential primary elections in Tennessee and Virginia.

