News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.

Below is the response we received from Scotty Campbell, who is running for re-election to the Tennessee House District 3 seat.

Early voting in Tennessee runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Biographical information

Name: Scotty Campbell

Office running for (including district): Tennessee House of Representatives, District 3

Age on election day: 38

Town/city: Mountain City, TN. The district includes all of Johnson County, parts of Sullivan, Carter, and Hawkins.

Party affiliation (if applicable): Republican

Education: Cumberland University. Vol State Community College.

Job history: Small Business Owner. Radio Host On: 102.9 The Mountain WMCT, 96.9 WXBQ, and SuperTalk 92.9. Paramedic. 911 Dispatcher.

Political, community, or other relevant experience: Volunteer firefighter with 1st District/Laurel Bloomery Fire Department and previously with Johnson County Rescue Squad and EMS. Member of Republicans of: Johnson County, Sullivan County, Carter County, Hawkins County, Bristol, and Kingsport.

Family (married? children?): Single. No children.

Candidacy questions

Why are you running for this office?

To help the people of Northeast Tennessee with their needs especially in navigating government. I’m a common sense conservative focused on East Tennessee.

What makes you qualified to hold this office?

I was elected in 2010. I held this position until 2012. I chose to not seek reelection at that time. I was elected in 2020. I am not a career politician. I bring real-world experience to the table with a history of results and am a great listener.

Why should voters elect or re-elect you over your opponent(s)? What sets you apart from your opponent(s)? (Specify if unopposed)

I’m asking for your vote because I have a history of responding to people consistently and trying to help you with your needs.

There is no candidate’s name on the ballot though I hear there may be a write-in.

If elected or re-elected, what would be your top two or three priorities during your new term and what is your plan of action for each?

To pass a state budget that is responsible and reflects the financial mindset of conservative Tennesseans. I serve on the House Finance, Ways, and Means Committee. I participate in a multitude of budget hearings annually. I’m also on the House Appropriations Subcommittee.

To continue to assist with infrastructure improvements and upgrades in Northeast Tennessee. This includes roadways, bridges, boat ramps, and water/sewer funding.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

Feel free to reach out if there’s something you think I may be able to assist you with by social media, by cell at 423-297-3756, email, etc. I truly believe in government for the people and by the people and unfortunately it does not always feel that things work that way. I am here to assist you.

Fun question: What is your favorite thing about Northeast Tennessee?

Definitely the people…and being from Mountain City I must say the mountains are a close second.