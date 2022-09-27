News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.

Below is the response we received from Richard Baker, who is running for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat.

Early voting in Tennessee runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Thursday, Nov. 8.

Biographical information

Name: Richard G. Baker

Office running for: U.S. House of Representatives District 1

Age on election day: 70

Town/city: Johnson City

Party affiliation (if applicable): Republican running as an independent

Education: GED plus one and a half years of college

Job history:

1971–1974: U.S. Army, Honorably Discharged

1980–2000: Seasonal worker in Gatlinburg, TN

March, 2005 – October, 2016: PTI taxi driver assigned to CSXT railroad yard in Erwin, TN

Political, community, or other relevant experience: This is the second time I’ve run for this office. The first time was two years ago in the Republican Primary in 2020.

Family (married? children?): Single; one brother, one sister, mother still living.

Candidacy questions

Why are you running for this office?

I want to see significant changes to the legislative process which would set a limit of one item per bill. I believe this would expedite the process as a bill would pass or fail on its own merits; this would also serve to reduce or eliminate the need to compromise good legislation with bad! I want to introduce legislation that would ban socialism in the U.S. and prohibit avowed socialists from being elected to any public office!

What makes you qualified to hold this office?

I meet the constitutional and legal requirements.

Why should voters elect or re-elect you over your opponent(s)? What sets you apart from your opponent(s)? (Specify if unopposed)

I am not supported or endorsed by big business or any special interest groups. As a Christian, if elected, I will do what is right!

If elected or re-elected, what would be your top two or three priorities during your new term and what is your plan of action for each?

The border crisis: Legislation that would close off the Southern Border, finish the wall, and start sending the illegal immigrants back to their country of origin. Since POTUS is so determined to allow (and encourage) illegal immigration, he should be charged with treason! Climate change is being used as a means for the Democrats to force their agenda on everyone. While I agree that something is causing climate change, I don’t believe for one minute that carbon dioxide is responsible! It’s possible the tilt of the earth’s axis may have shifted; perhaps the earth’s orbit has been altered. Something to consider! Third: the U.S. economy is never going to stabilize unless the Federal Reserve System is replaced with a return to honest money backed by silver and gold!

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

Yes! The U.S. was formed as a constitutional republic – not a democracy! Think “and to the republic for which it stands.”

Fun question: What is your favorite thing about Northeast Tennessee?

Lots of great photographic opportunities. Lots of interesting people!