News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.

Below is the response we received from Matt Makrom, who is running for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat.

Early voting in Tennessee runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Biographical information

Name: Matt Makrom, RN-MSN

Office running for: US House of Representatives, Tennessee Congressional District 1

Age on election day: 31 years old

Town/city: Resides in Johnson City, TN

Party affiliation (if applicable): Previously Republican, running as Independent: Identifies as a Constitutional Warrior and American Nationalist, and I have a strong Libertarian mentality.

Education:

Jefferson County High School

Carson-Newman University, BSN (2014)

Spring Arbor University, MSN: Adult-Gerontological Primary-Care Nurse Practitioner program (2022)

Job history:

RN at Johnson City Medical Center, 2014-2016

RN for MSHA Float Pool (Unicoi, Carter, Johnson Co Hospitals), 2015-17

ER RN at Leconte Medical Center in Sevier Co (2017-2018)

ER RN at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson Co (2018-2019)

RN at Veterans Affairs Hospital in Johnson City, TN (2019-2021)

Travel RN (Nov 2021 – Current)

Political, community, or other relevant experience: Serving the community as a nurse in multiple hospitals and settings over the years

Family (married? children?): Single, no children…but I do have a 5-year-old Golden Doodle

Candidacy questions

Why are you running for this office?

I believe that big money and vested interests have been part of our politics for far too long. You shouldn’t have to have a bunch of money or know the right people to do this job. I believe that America’s identity is being rapidly degraded and demoralized as part of an attempt by evil Godless globalist powers (Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, George Soros, the WEF, etc.) to depopulate and enslave the people of the world. We either make our stand now, or it’s game over, and if people want me to take up that mantle and get rid of the political correctness and be a representative not afraid of stepping on toes, then I’d be honored to serve.

What makes you qualified to hold this office?

My entire adult life has been spent in various settings taking care of people, showing compassion, and loving those in my community as a bedside nurse, which includes cleaning up a lot of crap (pun intended). I think that’s exactly what needs to be done in Washington, and since I am not a politician or backed by any political organizations or individuals, I don’t have anything holding me back from doing so.

Why should voters elect or re-elect you over your opponent(s)? What sets you apart from your opponent(s)? (Specify if unopposed)

I believe my campaign is unique in that I am accepting NO funds from any donations or backers, and I am beholden to no one or owe anyone any favors. I was raised by a single mother below the poverty line, and am now living a life I am proud of, never having it handed to me.

If you want to fight the globalists in Davos, like Klaus Schwab who are trying to enslave you and the rest of humanity, force you to live in pods, and make you eat bugs…getting rid of our way of life, destroying farms, carbon-taxing you, and forcing you onto unreliable electric cars and further give up your rights to self-determination, then I am your man.

Like I said, I don’t have any corporate or big-money interests to appease, and if we don’t start taking the fight to them NOW, then we will never have another opportunity.

If elected or re-elected, what would be your top two or three priorities during your new term and what is your plan of action for each?

The federal government does not know what’s best for you, and the majority of its institutions are illegal and corrupt: I would lead the charge to dismantle the majority of our three-letter organizations that have become henchmen for bureaucrats and special interests, such as the FDA, CDC, USDA, Department of Education, etc.

The most imminent concern, to me, is to remove and ban any and all World Economic Forum-associated individuals and organizations from manipulating our country and gradually boiling us in the pot of water before we are able to jump out. I would fight to ban all land ownership by individuals linked to these organizations as well fighting against the foreign ownership of American lands, in general, as the globalists attempt to shut down small farms and get rid of meat production, as well as individuals such as Bill Gates buying up prime farmland in the United States while likely subverting our traditional methods of agriculture to force Americans to be at the whim of those controlling our food supply.

Though I have numerous topics of interest, I would fight to remove all language from federal governance as it relates to firearm restrictions, as the only reason we have not been beaten down completely by the state and federal tyrants in this country are solely because Americans do own guns and those guns are not to protect us from crime, but to protect us from a tyrannical government (just look at how hard the government cracked down during the lockdowns in places like Australia, where they gave up their rights to any meaningful firearm rights). They always say they don’t want our guns, but that’s exactly what they want so there’s no question of being able to stand up for your rights.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

I’m not saying that I’m any smarter or know better than any other person, but I do know what America stands for, and I believe that we MUST get back to traditional American values and principles, and I am 100% of the mind that America MUST put America and Americans first, which is what an American Nationalist believes. I believe we have all the tools necessary to get back to the free country our Founding Fathers envisioned for us, but we have a lot of fat we need to trim from this bloated and increasingly-Communist government without worrying who is offended or whose toes get stepped on. Again, this is our last chance.

Fun question: What is your favorite thing about Northeast Tennessee?

I’ve lived in Northeast Tennessee my entire life, and I love pretty much everything about it. I would have to say that I love the relaxed attitude that most people have in the area and the way people help each other out. I would say that my favorite thing about Johnson City, specifically, is that we’re still small enough to not have a massive crowd at a restaurant or bar every weekend so you can still hang out with friends and grab dinner without the long lines you see in bigger towns like Knoxville and, on the same day, I don’t even have to drive to take my dog on a walk in the park.