News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.

Below is the response we received from Gary Hicks, who is running for re-election to the Tennessee House District 9 seat.

Early voting in Tennessee runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Biographical information

Name: Gary Hicks Jr

Office running for (including district): State Representative, District 9

Age on election day: 45

Town/city: Rogersville

Party affiliation (if applicable): Republican

Education: B.S. Computer Science (ETSU) and MBA (UTK)

Job history:

Network Administrator at Rural Health Services Consortium (2001 – 2010)

IT Director at Rogersville City School District (2010 – Current)

Political, community, or other relevant experience:

Hawkins County Commissioner from 2006 – 2015

Hawkins County Commission Pro Tempore from 2010 – 2015

Hawkins County Budget Chairman from 2010 – 2015

Hawkins County Personnel Chairman from 2010 – 2015

Graduate of Hawkins Leadership

Past United Way Chairman

State Representative from 2015- current

Finance Ways and Means Budget Subcommittee Chairman from 2020-current

Family (married? children?):

Married to Laura Armstrong Hicks for 19 years

2 Children, Caroline 12 and Madelyn 7

Candidacy questions

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for state representative to continue my representation to the residents of the Ninth District and their interests on a state level. I truly believe in service and I enjoy assisting constituents with state issues and concerns. I am there to protect their rights and give them a voice at the State Capitol.

What makes you qualified to hold this office?

I have many years of experience working with multiple stakeholders to successfully complete tasks that benefit the constituents that I have been blessed to serve. I understand the legislative process and what it takes to defend the Constitution and to defend the rights of those that I am honored to serve. I have spent years building relationships with elected officials and community leaders to ensure that the 9th District is well represented and receiving our fair share of the state’s budget and resources.

Why should voters elect or re-elect you over your opponent(s)? What sets you apart from your opponent(s)? (Specify if unopposed)

I am blessed to be unopposed this election cycle. However, I do NOT take that for granted. As a matter of fact, that drives me to work that much harder for my district. I am honored to represent the Ninth District and I will always work hard to represent the best interests of Hancock, Hawkins and Claiborne Counties.

If elected or re-elected, what would be your top two or three priorities during your new term and what is your plan of action for each?

My first priority is to always play defense for my district. I spend a lot of time making sure that the legislation that is getting passed does not affect my district in a negative way. There are always consequences in passing laws and I strive hard to mitigate those unintended consequences. My second priority would be the state’s budget. There are so many people that rely on the state’s budget for their daily lives that I spend a lot of time as a finance chair making sure that the state’s budget is fiscally sound and fiscally conservative. Tennessee is known country wide as a very well ran state when it comes to the state’s finances. I will always fight to make sure that we, as a state, are being good stewards of the taxpayer’s monies. The third priority takes on several directions. I will always be pro 2nd Amendment, pro less government, and pro traditional values. I will always work hard to protect each of these.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

I am honored to serve as state representative for the Ninth District in Nashville. I am always available to speak to any constituent and look forward to serving for another two years.

Fun question: What is your favorite thing about Northeast Tennessee?

My favorite thing about Northeast Tennessee is its people. I am a life long resident of the area and the people I represent are like family. We may not always agree on every issue but we always want what is best for our region. I love the work ethic and the “can do” attitude of the people I represent. Our area is truly great because of those who have chose to live, work and retire in our communities.