JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the interest of keeping our community informed, News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.

Candidates were asked a series of biographical questions followed by five questions concerning their candidacy and a fun question.

Below is a list of the candidates who we sent questionnaires to. Not all candidates have responded, but for those that have, click the links to view their responses. Candidates may submit responses through Election Day. This page will be updated with any new responses received before then, so check back for updates.

Candidates’ names are arranged in the order that they will appear on the ballot.

Early voting in Virginia runs from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5 and in Tennessee from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Thursday, Nov. 8.

Congress

Tennessee First Congressional District

Diana Harshbarger, Republican incumbent

Cameron Parsons, Democrat

Richard Baker, Independent

Matt Makrom, Independent

Virginia Ninth Congressional District

Taysha DeVaughan, Democrat

Morgan Griffith, Republican incumbent

Tennessee Governor

Bill Lee, Republican incumbent

Jason Martin, Democrat

Constance Every, Independent

John Gentry, Independent

Basil Marceaux, Independent

Charles Van Morgan, Independent

Alfred O’Neil, Independent

Deborah Rouse, Independent

Micael Scantland, Independent

Rick Tyler, Independent

Tennessee General Assembly

Tennessee Senate, District 3

Rusty Crowe, Republican incumbent

Kate Craig, Democrat

Tennessee Senate, District 9

Steve Southerland, Republican incumbent

Sara Thompson, Democrat

Tennessee House, District 1

John Crawford, Republican incumbent

Tennessee House, District 2

Bud Hulsey, Republican incumbent

Tennessee House, District 3

Scotty Campbell, Republican incumbent

Tennessee House, District 4

John Holsclaw, Republican incumbent

Tennessee House, District 5

David Hawk, Republican incumbent

Tennessee House, District 6

Tim Hicks, Republican incumbent

Joel Goodman, Independent

Tennessee House, District 7

Rebecca Alexander, Republican incumbent

Tennessee House, District 9

Gary Hicks, Republican incumbent

Tennessee House, District 11

Jeremy Faison, Republican incumbent