JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the interest of keeping our community informed, News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.
Candidates were asked a series of biographical questions followed by five questions concerning their candidacy and a fun question.
Below is a list of the candidates who we sent questionnaires to. Not all candidates have responded, but for those that have, click the links to view their responses. Candidates may submit responses through Election Day. This page will be updated with any new responses received before then, so check back for updates.
Candidates’ names are arranged in the order that they will appear on the ballot.
Early voting in Virginia runs from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5 and in Tennessee from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Thursday, Nov. 8.
Congress
Tennessee First Congressional District
Diana Harshbarger, Republican incumbent
Matt Makrom, Independent
Virginia Ninth Congressional District
Morgan Griffith, Republican incumbent
Tennessee Governor
Bill Lee, Republican incumbent
Jason Martin, Democrat
Basil Marceaux, Independent
Charles Van Morgan, Independent
Alfred O’Neil, Independent
Deborah Rouse, Independent
Micael Scantland, Independent
Rick Tyler, Independent
Tennessee General Assembly
Tennessee Senate, District 3
Rusty Crowe, Republican incumbent
Kate Craig, Democrat
Tennessee Senate, District 9
Steve Southerland, Republican incumbent
Sara Thompson, Democrat
Tennessee House, District 1
John Crawford, Republican incumbent
Tennessee House, District 2
Bud Hulsey, Republican incumbent
Tennessee House, District 3
Scotty Campbell, Republican incumbent
Tennessee House, District 4
John Holsclaw, Republican incumbent
Tennessee House, District 5
David Hawk, Republican incumbent
Tennessee House, District 6
Tim Hicks, Republican incumbent
Tennessee House, District 7
Rebecca Alexander, Republican incumbent
Tennessee House, District 9
Gary Hicks, Republican incumbent
Tennessee House, District 11
Jeremy Faison, Republican incumbent
