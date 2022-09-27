News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.

Below is the response we received from Constance Every, who is running for Tennessee governor.

Early voting in Tennessee runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Thursday, Nov. 8.

Biographical information

Name: Constance M. Every

Office running for: Governor of Tennessee

Age on election day: 37

Town/City: Knoxville

Party affiliation (if applicable): N/A (Independent)

Education: Austin Peay University 2003-2005, University of Tennessee 2009-2013

Job history: United States Army 2006-2015 (retired disabled combat vet)

Political, community, or other relevant experience: Founder of two nonprofits: Sleeves4Needs (501c3 Social Service Organization 5+yrs) and BlackCoffeeJustice (501c4 Social Justice Organization, 4+yrs)

Family: Single with no kids, I however have six siblings and an aunt to 10+ nieces/nephews. My parents have been married for over 30 years and are the roots that keep me grounded.

Candidacy questions

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for office because I am sick of the one party with two names constantly putting rich white men into office that only remember or acknowledge poverty/poor working class people when it’s election season or time to get our signatures for their petitions to run for office. For too long the disenfranchised, marginalized, under-resourced, and under-served demographics have gone without proper representation and voice in government on the local, state, and federal. It is time to uplift the voices and needs of the poverty/poor working class to the top as priority. When I become governor of Tennessee this November that is exactly what I am going to do! As I am the people I serve!

What makes you qualified to hold this office?

I am qualified because I meet the requirements under the Tennessee Constitution for the office of Governor. I am not here to convince people of my worthiness to run for office, especially with some of the recent candidates for political races around the country. I am here to tell the people the unwavering truth with transparency and integrity as my moral compass.

Why should voters elect or re-elect you over your opponent(s)? What sets you apart from your opponent(s)? (Specify if unopposed)

I will tell you that I am the best fit for the job because I represent the majority of the people in the state of Tennessee by having personal life experiences with struggles of living and surviving in poverty, the constant battle of mental illness, being homeless four years before gaining permanent housing two years ago, lack of accessibility to healthcare/treatment, my communities being food deserts, and inadequate public transportation.

If elected or re-elected, what would be your top two or three priorities during your new term and what is your plan of action for each?

When I am elected this November as Tennessee governor, I made public commitments for my first 100 days in office. I will keep my word. The first two 100-day actions I would complete are full legalization of cannabis and Medicare 4EVERY1. These initiatives are easy to complete due to the fact that the cannabis bill would be passed by executive power as governor and Medicare bill would pass by Tennessee accepting the funds from our federal office to increase the healthcare budget for the state and the benefits will be reaped immediately by our citizens of Tennessee.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

Yes. Dear Tennesseeans, this is not rocket science. Tennessee is not doing well and the numbers, the data is the proof in the pudding. 94% of our state is cost burden, 1 out of 10 adults in Tennessee is without efficient health care, 3.2 million Tennesseeans are lacking access to mental health services, and Tennessee has the 8th highest gun homicide (gun violence) rate in America. Again there is a better way! Vote Constance Every this November 8th, 2022 where poor people are first! www.TN4EVERY1.com

What is your favorite thing about Tennessee?

My favorite thing about Tennessee is the moonshine! Nothing like the Tennessee shine and whiskey!