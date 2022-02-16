BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mark Vance has dropped out of the Sullivan County mayoral race.

Vance, a county commissioner, said he decided to withdraw from the race Wednesday due to the amount of money being spent in the race.

“Elections should be based on qualifications and not on money,” Vance told News Channel 11 Wednesday night.

Vance will seek re-election to his District 2 county commission seat.

Three other candidates have filed petitions to run for mayor. Incumbent mayor Richard Venable and county commissioner Angie Stanley will compete for the Republican nomination while Val Edwards George will run as an independent.

The deadline to file a petition is noon Thursday.

County primary elections will be held on May 3.